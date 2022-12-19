As we reported yesterday, Avatar: The Way Of Water blew the competition out of the—ahem—water at the box office during its opening, handily coming in at number one with an estimated $134 million in domestic ticket sales. That was enough to oust Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from the top spot, where it has reigned for the past five weeks. But where does that put the Avatar sequel in relation to this year’s other big openings? We’ve run the numbers to find out.



One thing these figures show is a strong opening weekend doesn’t necessarily correlate with critical acclaim, or even long-term success. It can take a while for a film to catch on (like the original Avatar did)—and on the flip side, bad word of mouth can sink a film once it opens in theaters. We don’t expect either will be the case with Avatar: The Way Of Water, though. Glowing reviews and positive word of mouth are likely to keep it afloat for weeks to come. Okay, enough puns for now; onto the rankings.

