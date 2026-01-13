The Fantastic Four's The Thing visits Wakanda in latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser

The promo campaign that began in earnest with a five-hour livestream of mostly-empty chairs continues to be extremely drawn out. This morning, Marvel shared its fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday in as many weeks, this time uniting the Fantastic Four with apparently the entire nation of Wakanda. Yes, it’s Shuri (Letitia Wright) doing the voiceover and King M’Baku (Winston Duke) shaking the hands, but the gang’s all here. As the teaser concludes, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday.”

Also returning, apparently is Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) who made his MCU debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The only one of The Fantastic Four to show up in the clip is The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) who pulls a classic New Yorker move of introducing himself based on the streets he lives between.

=Wright has teased the slightest bit about her role in Doomsday before. “It’s just an ensemble of greatness, so I was just really excited to just be a part of it,” the actor said in June (via ComicBookMovie.Com) “I’ve been a part of it before, but in a smaller way. Now, I have a little bit more.” And that is probably about the extent of what Marvel will allow her to say before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.