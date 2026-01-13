The Fantastic Four's The Thing visits Wakanda in latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser
Shuri, Namor, and King M'Baku are all back in the latest clip.Screenshot: Marvel/YouTube
The promo campaign that began in earnest with a five-hour livestream of mostly-empty chairs continues to be extremely drawn out. This morning, Marvel shared its fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday in as many weeks, this time uniting the Fantastic Four with apparently the entire nation of Wakanda. Yes, it’s Shuri (Letitia Wright) doing the voiceover and King M’Baku (Winston Duke) shaking the hands, but the gang’s all here. As the teaser concludes, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday.”