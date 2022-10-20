One man’s time in paradise was cut short when he fainted while shooting the eighth season, breaking three bones in his foot. Bachelor In Paradise’s Casey Woods now says he still cannot walk four months after the on-set incident.

In last night’s episode, conflict arose in the Mexico-set paradise when Woods confessed to Brittany Galvin that fellow contestant Peter Izzo had been spouting negative comments about her. Shortly after, Woods went to Well Adams, saying “I feel very dizzy, I think I might pass out,” before collapsing on set . Woods does not blame the intensity of the drama for his fainting spell, but rather stress from the beach heat and a lack of sleep.

“Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best… left with 3 broken bones,” Woods writes in a new Instagram post. “Haven’t walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive… thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world.”

Advertisement

He certainly kept up the Paradise façade until his ill-fated episode finally aired, with his previous post featuring him in a tropical button-up and sunglasses, all with the caption, “Thinking about tacos.”

On Wednesday, Woods also appeared as a special guest on the podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, where he says he was treated in Mexico before flying back to the States, ending his time on Paradise. It took three weeks for the swelling in his foot to subside, allowing him to finally undergo surgery .

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Early Black Friday Deal - Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Smart fridge, smart price

With 30 cubic feet of capacity, the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator offers flexible organization to store all of the snacks. Buy for $2799 at Samsung Advertisement

In the first month following the accident, Wood says he was bedridden for 23 hours a day and taken care of by his parents. All these months later he almost graduated from using a scooter for mobility to a cane, but a week and a half ago, doctors told him his bones “shifted just a little bit” and he would still need to use the scooter.

“Quite an unexpected turn of events and just really sad,” Woods says on the podcast, “but at the same time, thank God I didn’t hit my head on anything.”

Advertisement

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.