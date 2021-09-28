When perennial Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison was ousted some months back, the Bachelor powers that be scrambled to come up with replacements for such an integral part of the franchise. The Bachelorette hit it out of the park by having former leads Taysha Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe step in as not only co-hosts, but confidantes for the season’s new Bachelorette, Katie Thurston. (The two will co-host again when the dating competition returns in October, guiding season 25 runner-up Michelle Young.)

Bachelor In Paradise has always been the more laid-back and volatile jewel in the Bachelor crown, as it involves not just one lead and many suitors, but a variety of Bachelor/Bachelorette heroes and villains tossed together on a beautiful Mexican beach to see what develops, helped along by BIP bartender Wells Adams. Instead of one (or two) permanent hosts throughout the current season seven, Bachelor In Paradise decided to rotate through four men: David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, and Lil Jon. Apparently the gig is tougher than it looks, as Spade said on his way out: “I thought it was gonna be easy, but you know what? Doing barely anything was a lot harder than I thought.”

Even while doing barely anything, the guests hosts all made some sort of impression, but with various levels of success (although we suspect the series producers had a lot to do with most of these machinations). So which one should become the permanent BIP host, living life in paradise while cracking jokes with Wells and hopefully staying a safe distance from all the drama (and the crabs)? Let’s find out.