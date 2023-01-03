Call it the Steve Lacy effect: Bad Bunny has now joined the list of popular musicians who feel that some phone use by fans has gone too far. After a video of the superstar snatching a fan’s phone during a concert and tossing it towards a body of water went viral, Bad Bunny opened up on social media about his frustration with casual surveillance— and some fans’ lack of boundaries.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bad Bunny shared—originally in Spanish— on his Twitter account Monday evening. “Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

In the video making the rounds on the internet, Bad Bunny can be seen walking with friends on a pathway next to a body of water. (Per TMZ, the artist was in the Dominican Republic at the time.) When a female fan approaches the Un Verano Sin Ti artist for a selfie, Bad Bunny smiles for the camera— then takes her phone from her hand and tosses it in the water as she looks on in shock.

Advertisement

Facing recording phones galore isn’t exactly new for Bad Bunny, who made a strong play in recent years for the title of music’s biggest superstar. Crowned as Spotify’s most-streamed artist for a third year in a row in 2022, Bad Bunny’s star just can’t stop rising, and 2023 stands to be another history-making year for him. He’ll be the first Latino to lead his own standalone Marvel film with El Muerto, and his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is the first Spanish language album to receive an Album of the Year nomination at the so-called “gringo Grammys.”

“I think [Bad Bunny]’s the biggest star in the whole world right now,” Diplo, who worked on the artist’s 2018 debut album and has toured with him, told GQ in June 2022. “Bigger than any English-speaking star, bigger than, of course, the biggest Latin star. He’s the most massive, most progressive, most important pop star in the world.”