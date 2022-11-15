The Grammy nominations are here, and they look a lot like the Grammy nominations of years past. In particular, the upcoming face-off between Beyoncé and Adele in a few of the major categories, including Album of the Year, will give fans of both artists flashbacks to 2017 when 25 triumphed over Lemonade for the top prize. But they’re not the only familiar names on the list: Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Coldplay are among the other nominees.



Beyoncé’s nine new nominations bring her total to 88, putting her in a tie with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy-nominated artists of all time (Jay-Z picked up five new noms this year as well). With 28 trophies at home, she’s currently tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins of all time. She only needs four more wins to become the winningest individual in Grammys history (surpassing the late classical composer Georg Solti, who holds the record at 31). Her only rival this year is Alison Krauss, whose three nominations could also put her 27 wins over the edge.



And speaking of records, with Taylor Swift’s Song of the Year nod for “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)(The Short Film)“, Swift has tied Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for most nominations ever in the category. (Bruno Mars could have been in the running this year, but he and Anderson .Paak declined to submit An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration.) Swift garnered a total of four nominations for her re-recording of 2012’s Red, as well as “Carolina,” her original song for Where The Crawdads Sing, which is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Something else to look out for on Grammy night is a possible crowning EGOT moment for Viola Davis, who is nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.

The potential history-making 65th GRAMMY Awards will air on February 5, 2023. For a complete list of nominations, click here.

