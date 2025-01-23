Bad Bunny was surprised by how much WWE fights hurt Bad Bunny also talked about his legacy and new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS on this week's Hot Ones.

Bad Bunny isn’t afraid of anything anymore, whether it’s walking out for a WWE fight (which he called one of the best moments of his life), performing in front of thousands of fans, or eating really spicy wings. He even wasn’t afraid to correct Hot Ones host Sean Evans when he suggested that, “in [his] humble opinion,” Bad Bunny was the best celebrity wrestler ever in the WWE. “That’s your opinion? No, that’s a fact,” the artist jabbed back.

But even if he was mostly excited to go up against legends like John Morrison and Damian Priest in the ring, it doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt like hell. “Damian Priest hit me with the candlestick,” he remembered. “‘Cause I’ve always been listening since I was a kid, like, ‘No, the candlestick, that doesn’t hurt. (Translated from Spanish) ‘That’s like a wooden stick,’ but fuck. (In English) That hurt a lot.”

Before the heat built up to a level that necessitated an ice cream intervention, Benito was able to share a sweet story about a time he was afraid—all the way back in third grade when he performed a rendition of “Mala Gente” by Juanes at his elementary school talent show. “I was 10 years old and I was definitely more nervous that day than the Coachella performance,” he shared. “I don’t remember anything because I was in my own world. I just remember the floor ‘cause that was… I was looking at the floor the whole presentation. It was like a fear that I had to beat, like the fear to be in front of people… it was part of my evolution as a person and as an artist.”

Now, all these years, Grammys, and streaming successes later, Bad Bunny is still that 10-year-old boy deep down. “I’ve always said that I never changed, that I’m still the same kid that dreamed of shining and for the world to know who I am,” he said. “I’m not looking for any kind of tribute or for my legacy to be remembered. My legacy is this: I was always Benito from Puerto Rico, from Vega Baja. And that’s how I was able to accomplish things never imagined before.”