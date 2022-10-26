Grammy-nominated musician and current trending TikTok sound-maker Steve Lacy has had enough of the shenanigans—and by shenanigans, we mean those who attend his concerts throwing objects at him while on stage.

The mentioned object-throwing incident occurred while the “Bad Habit” singer was performing his chart-topping hit in New Orleans on October 21, when out of nowhere, Lacy was smacked by a camera from someone in the audience. Per circulating videos online, Lacy reacted to the flying object by telling concert-goers to not “throw shit on my fucking stage, please!” Which, for someone who just got hit at his own concert seems like a pretty sane request, right?

Well, the video doesn’t end there, with the Gemini Rights artist asking someone in the front row for their disposable camera—presumably, the same one he was hit by. Handing it over to Lacy, the musician then smashed the camera across the stage before effectively ending the show, saying, “Yeah, that’s it. Peace.”

After staying silent for a few days, Lacy finally opened up about the concert incident on his Instagram this past Tuesday.

“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect,” wrote the singer. “I had a really good time in Nola last night. I hate that the beauty of the connection I have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens.”

Standing his ground, Lacy added: “I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology. Maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human. I will continue to give my all at these shows. Please come with respect for yourself and others please, thank you, love you.”

Moral of the story: let’s put some respect on the musicians we see live and stop throwing projectiles at them as they’re trying to put on a performance. That means even objects that aren’t inherently harmful, i.e. the nasty, cold chicken nuggets thrown at Harry Styles during his New York City Love On Tour shows, please!