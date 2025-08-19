Colin Farrell is straight up not having a good time in Ballad Of A Small Player teaser

The new Edward Berger film also serves up another great Tilda Swinton disguise.

By Emma Keates  |  August 19, 2025 | 12:51pm
Photo: Netflix
Gambling isn’t all fun and games. Just ask Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell), who experiences just about every Cinematic Sadness Trope over the course of Ballad Of A Small Player‘s 80-second teaser. He dreams of jumping off a roof. He wakes up haggard. He sobs in the shower. He mopes while fireworks explode in the distance. He screams… a lot. The list, somehow, goes on.

Of course, Lord Doyle does have a lot to be stressed about. The high-stakes gambler “is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left,” the Netflix film’s logline reads. “Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.”

Speaking of Swinton, the chameleonic actor dons yet another great look in the new clip. We only see her for a second, but she has a ginger perm and spiffy pastel pink glasses—a chilling nemesis for sure. 

Ballad Of A Small Player, an adaptation of Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel of the same name, is directed by Edward Berger (Conclave, All Quiet On The Western Front). It doesn’t seem like there will be any vaping cardinals in this one, unfortunately, but we’ve only seen a little over a minute of footage. At this point, the odds are low but never zero. 

Ballad Of A Small Player will screen at TIFF this fall and in select theaters in October, before premiering October 29 on Netflix.  

 
