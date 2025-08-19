Colin Farrell is straight up not having a good time in Ballad Of A Small Player teaser The new Edward Berger film also serves up another great Tilda Swinton disguise.

Gambling isn’t all fun and games. Just ask Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell), who experiences just about every Cinematic Sadness Trope over the course of Ballad Of A Small Player‘s 80-second teaser. He dreams of jumping off a roof. He wakes up haggard. He sobs in the shower. He mopes while fireworks explode in the distance. He screams… a lot. The list, somehow, goes on.

Of course, Lord Doyle does have a lot to be stressed about. The high-stakes gambler “is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left,” the Netflix film’s logline reads. “Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.”