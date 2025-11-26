Bari Weiss reportedly has ideas for CNN, too

Opinion columnist Bari Weiss seems to be having a blast running CBS News. Throughout the staffing changes, Weiss has been equipped with a reported $10k-per-day security detail as she “do[es] the fucking news.” She had a bit of a viral moment earlier this week when she said that she views her position as the opportunity to shut out voices like Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes in order to elevate “normal” voices like, uh, Alan Dershowitz to debate the NRA on guns. There may be a few details left to iron out with that plan, but reports have emerged that Weiss is already eyeing her next media company.

This morning, TheWrap reports that Weiss is hopeful that CBS News owner Paramount Skydance will succeed in its bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery. Their reporting is based on a story Breaker Media published yesterday that suggested that should the Larry Ellison-owned company win its bid, Weiss would be installed as the head of a combined CBS-CNN newsgathering operation. (The Free Press is also there too, we guess.) One idea that Weiss has reportedly floated for CNN is “Saturday night debates in front of a live audience.”

The further consolidation of media under the direction of one person is a chilling proposition, regardless of who that person is. Unfortunately, Paramount Skydance does seem to be emerging as a favorite to take the reins of WBD. Just yesterday, the company announced it would team with Warner Bros. to distribute Rush Hour 4 at the behest of President Trump. In fact, you could make a convincing argument that the overhaul of CBS News that left Weiss on top was done to make Trump happy, as his Justice Department is needed to approve a merger of that size. Since its acquisition by Ellison, Paramount has announced its intention to cut approximately 2,600 employees.