Bari Weiss reportedly has ideas for CNN, too
Should Paramount Skydance scoop up Warner Bros. Discover, the CBS News editor-in-chief could wind up running another major news operation.Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press
Opinion columnist Bari Weiss seems to be having a blast running CBS News. Throughout the staffing changes, Weiss has been equipped with a reported $10k-per-day security detail as she “do[es] the fucking news.” She had a bit of a viral moment earlier this week when she said that she views her position as the opportunity to shut out voices like Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes in order to elevate “normal” voices like, uh, Alan Dershowitz to debate the NRA on guns. There may be a few details left to iron out with that plan, but reports have emerged that Weiss is already eyeing her next media company.