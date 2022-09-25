It’s been nearly two months since Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionized the film industry by realizing that you can make more money off of a movie by throwing it in the garbage than by releasing it, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie losing its release on HBO Max so the studio can put it on a shelf as a tax write-off. As far as we know, very few people have actually seen anything from the movie since then, save for anyone who attended one of the secret “funeral screenings” that the studio held over the summer, but Batgirl star Leslie Grace has decided to just go ahead and start releasing some footage herself on Ti kTok… though she’s strictly sticking to behind-the-scenes clips that were recorded during production.

Still, it’s cool to see something related to this movie that we may never get to see in full, though you’ll have to click over to TikTok (via The Hollywood Reporter) to see it. In the string of clips, Grace shows off some decidedly The Batman-esque eye makeup, a few fight scenes (including a well-choreographed knife attack), and a final shot of her having some fun in costume (with a cool pair of Bat-goggles that weren’t in the original suit teaser and some graffiti that looks a bit like the Penguin).

In addition to Grace, the movie would’ve featured Michael Keaton’s Batman (seemingly setting this in the Burtonverse), J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon (seemingly setting this in the Snyderverse), and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly (seemingly setting this in the Fraserssance that we’re all currently living in). Speaking of Fraser, he recently said that Batgirl getting shelved was the “canary in the coal mine” for major studios deciding to reconsider the benefits of spending a bunch of money on a movie that will exclusively go on streaming. (You know, we’re not obvious geniuses like Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, but at a certain point you’d think that putting it on a paid VOD platform would at least get some money from people who were curious or who wanted to support the work of the cast and crew.)