Multiverses can get messy—just take a look at the shenanigans in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Yet, the direction of the DCEU’s Multiverse seems to be the messiest at this moment, with different worlds like the Snyderverse and now The Batman-verse causing confusion as to if there’s any connection between these superhero universes. Looks like we won’t have to wait too long to get some answers on the DCEU’s “spaghetti of Multiverses,” according to Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi in an interview with The Direct.

After finishing up their two episode run on Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, El Arbi and his co-director Bilall Fallah are set to cross superhero universes into the DCEU with Batgirl. Starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, the film will follow the Bat-vigilante as she tussles with Brendan Fraser’s Firefly and maybe get mentored by a timeline-hopping Michael Keaton as Batman.

While discussing the casting of J.K. Simmons and Michael Keaton in the upcoming HBO Max film Batgirl, El Arbi says he too had questions for the powers that be at Warner Bros. about how the former Commissioner Gordon and Dark Knight connect to the current state of the DCEU.

“Well you know, we’d sort of give the same answer, because we would also ask, ‘Oh, you have J.K. Simmons from the Snyderverse and we got Michael Keaton from the Burton-verse. What’s the situation there?’ And they would say, ‘Don’t worry about it. We got a plan,’” says El Arbi.

He added: “They never really explained that aspect to us, but I guess you’re gonna have to see the other movies to understand what happens, why the reason is that we ended up in sort of a spaghetti of Multiverses in that aspect. It’s gonna be a delicious spaghetti, I’m sure of that.”

While the possibility of seeing some connecting factors to all the different DCEU film timelines sounds indeed, delicious, there could be some impending issues. There still isn’t a clear answer to what Warner Bros. plans to do with The Flash, especially with Ezra Miller’s current legal situation. Even whispers of rebooting the whole DCEU have made the rounds, hinting at an even messier future for the Multiverse.