[The following contains spoilers for both The Batman and a deleted scene from The Batman, if you care about being spoiled, turn back now. But also, you should assume that an article with that headline would include spoilers.]

It didn’t take long after the film’s release for The Batman director Matt Reeves to reveal that there was a big deleted scene that he cut out of the movie featuring a famous comic book character played by a famous actor, with this character getting a smaller cameo in a scene late in the movie that Reeves insists is not a blatant sequel set-up like what you’d get in a Marvel movie. Hell, the internet being what it is, you probably know exactly what we’re talking about, whether you want to or not, so why dance around it any longer? We’re talking about The Joker. Specifically Barry Keoghan’s The Joker from the movie The Batman.

In the finished movie, all we see of The Koeghan’s The Joker is an appearance at the end of the movie where he shares a laugh with Paul Dano’s Riddler after he gets locked up in Akrham Asylum, but Reeves revealed a few weeks ago that he originally had a scene in the film where The Robert Pattinson’s The Batman visited Arkham to speak with The Joker in hopes of getting a little insight into the thought-process of a costumed madman.

But why read a vague description of the scene when you can just watch the scene itself? Yes, after some complicated Riddler-styler ARG-shenanigans, Warner Bros. has gone ahead and released the deleted scene online for even non-Dark Knights to see . That’s right, no need to make a hashtag about releasing the Reeves cut! You can just watch the clip right here!

The scene itself probably proves that Reeves was right to cut it, since it’s just a whole lot of foreboding back-and-forth with a distracting amount of blurriness to obfuscate The Joker’s appearance, not to mention that the point The Joker is making (Batman and Riddler are kind of similar!) is made elsewhere in the film.

That being said, Keoghan’s performance is interesting, and the look they gave him is a pleasantly fucked-up cross between Heath Ledger’s Joker and Jack Nicholson’s Joker, so we’re on board if Reeves is lying and this does end up being a tease for The Batman 2/The Batmen/2 Bat 2 Man (or even the spin-off set in Arkham Asylum that Reeves was excited about a few weeks ago).