Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinksy takes center stage in the newest trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story. In first trailer, for the forthcoming Ryan Murphy series, she was pretty M.I.A. but viewers have finally been introduced to the young Monica.



Feldstein makes an extremely convincing Lewinsky and early on in the clip, we see her sitting across a table from Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson). “You must be dating some big D.C. player”,” Linda tells her before adding, “Tell me about him. Someone from work? Someone important?” Monica says nothing but she does give her a coy little smile.

We’ve known for while that the actual Monica Lewinsky serves as a producer for the project and that she has been closely involved with most aspects of the script. Feldstein and screenwriter Sarah Burgess took it a step further and explained that Lewinksy oversaw “every word” on every single page. It’s clear that though this is a story we all think we’ve heard many times before, they will shake up the narrative. “It feels like in 1998, our culture created a second Monica Lewinsky that doesn’t bear any relationship to the real person,” Burgess told Entertainment Weekly.

Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) barely appears in the trailer this time around (we mostly just get a few out-of-focus shots of him from the back and the sides) and we should probably get used to seeing a lot less of his character. Another way Impeachment: American Crime Story seeks to flip the narrative is by completely avoiding any sex scenes between Lewinsky and Clinton’s characters and leaving out any graphic sexual details. Been there, done that (and there are hours and hours and hours of ‘90s era shaming news coverage to prove it).

In addition to Feldstein, Paulson, and Tripp, the cast also includes: Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter. After experiencing a slew of delays, Impeachment: American Crime Story will finally premiere on September 7.