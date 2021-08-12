Ryan Murphy has made it clear that he’s hoping to use Impeachment: American Crime Story—his FX limited series event about Bill Clinton—as an opportunity for Monica Lewinsky to sort of reframe the story of what happened between her and the president and introduce new insights into her perspective on what it was like being vilified and/or criticized by… oh, you know, everybody. Lewinsky is a producer on the project and Murphy says she was “involved with every script” while making it, and now that FX has shared a full trailer for the series, we have another indication of how Murphy is reshaping this into being Monica Lewinsky’s story: Clive Owen’s Bill Clinton looks like shit. We’ve been consistently stunned by the decision to cast Owen as Clinton, seeing as how they look and sound nothing alike, but now we get it. This is a Clinton who nobody should trust. He’s a creep who manipulated a young woman and then lied to everybody about it, and we can see that now because he looks like a damn monster. (And we can say that without offending Clive Owen, who is probably perfectly nice, because he’s under so many prosthetics that he might as well be in a Star Wars movie.)

Beanie Feldstein is starring as Lewinsky, and while she doesn’t get to do a whole lot in this trailer, there are a lot of other fun things worth highlighting. How about Billy Eichner’s Matt Drudge giving an evil laugh? Edie Falco’s Hillary Clinton chucking a vase at the president? Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp making an ominous phone call while looking into a mirror and lit only by a fireplace? Cobie Smulders’ Ann Coulter brandishing a damning cassette tape like a knife? It’s all fascinating, but we have to give it up for Taran Killam’s trailer-stealing delivery of the line “Mah wife when into a hotel room with Bill Clinton!” This is going to be a series full of talented actors saying dramatic stuff in very specific voices, and holy shit, it’s going to be hard to top that. After many delays, the series finally premieres on September 7.