As Netflix’s buzzy new “Spy vs. Spy” riff Beef sits at the top of Netflix’s charts, star David Choe finds himself using copyright to clean the internet of a widely shared clip in which he admits to “rapey behavior.” After the clip hit Twitter last week, Motherboard reports that Choe, who plays Isaak, the cousin of Steve Yuen’s character on Beef, has used copyright takedowns to scrub the internet of the clip. As this clip has been a repeated source of controversy in Choe’s life, he’s made numerous statements apologizing for the episode, saying he made comments in edgelord jest and they did not reflect his actions.

The clip comes from a 2014 episode of Choe’s now-defunct podcast DVDASA (Doubl e Vag, Double Anal, Sensitive Artist) entitled “Erection Quest,” which probably tells us everything we need to know about the type of humor the show dealt in. In the clip, Choe tells his co-host and adult film actor Asa Akira about the time he forced oral sex from a masseuse at a massage parlor.

“I’m getting turned on just telling this story,” he says. “I just take her hand and I put it on my dick. She just holds it there.”

“She’s in denial,” he continues. “So I go, ‘Can I help you?’ And she’s like, ‘All right, all right.’ So now I’m holding her hand around my dick, and I start jerking my dick off. I was like, ‘Spit on it.’ She’s like, ‘Uhh, no. I don’t wanna do that.’ I was like, ‘No, spit on my dick.’ She’s like, ‘No. This is crazy.’ She’s definitely not into it, but she’s not stopping it either. She won’t spit on it, so I was like, ‘Kiss it.’ She’s like ‘No, there’s all the oil.’”

“I take the back of her head and I push it down on my dick, and she doesn’t do it, and I go, ‘Open your mouth,’ and she does it, and then I start face-fucking her.”

“You’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist right now, and the only way to get your dick hard is rape,” Akira said.

“Yeah,” Choe said. “I just want to make it clear that I admit that that’s rapey behavior, but I’m not a rapist.”

The clip has already created controversy for Choe, who apologized on Instagram for the story in 2017.

He also apologized for the story in 2014, releasing a statement claiming the show is a “complete extension of [his] art.” He continued:

I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered. I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show DVDASA as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show. We fuck with each other, entertain ourselves and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless, completely irreverent show where we fuck with everyone listening, but mostly ourselves. We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality. It’s not the place to come for reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not! In a world full of horrible people, thank god for us.

While none of this is particularly a good look for the hit show, ending an apology for really grotesque comments about rape with “thank god for us” is certainly a choice. Unfortunately, the rest of the statement is pretty awful, too. Luckily, it seems like he has another chance to say he’s sorry now that he’s on a very popular television show.



[via Motherboard]

