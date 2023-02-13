Pretty much everyone loved the third episode of HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us, a story that diverted from the fungus zombies storyline to explore the tragic romance between two men (played by the great Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and it was one of those make-or-break choices in an adaptation that diverges from the source material and either justifies it or doesn’t… and the general consensus seems to be that it very much did. Unless you’re one of the internet’s many homophobic assholes, of course, who felt the need to express their displeasure online.

Some of that displeasure made its way to star Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie and has some advice for assholes regarding the existence of gay people, both in real life and in the universe of The Last Of Us: “Get used to it.” Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary (and says she “doesn’t mind” what pronouns are used for her), mentioned that while talking about the show with GQ UK, saying that she’s “not particularly anxious” about people getting mad that there are gay people on the show, saying, “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out.”

This conversation also, naturally, came around to teasing a bit of the show’s already announced second season, which will reportedly begin to cover the events of video game sequel The Last Of Us Part II. This is a spoiler for the show, and a video game that is nearly three years old, but at the start of Part II Ellie is older and more hardened after the events of Part I, and she’s also openly gay and in a relationship with a woman. Ramsey says she has visited the writers’ room working on the show’s second season, and she expects that it will “likely follow the storyline of the games again,” adding that there isn’t “much need to fill in the gaps.” So... get used to it.