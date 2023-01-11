Ben Affleck is a big celebrity, but he’s also a dude who refuses to turn his heavily tattooed back on the places, people, and things that have led him to his current success. Case in point: He will always make films about Boston, he will always show up in a Kevin Smith movie, and he will always buy his coffee from Massachusetts institution Dunkin’ Donuts.

Because of this last point, we suppose it was inevitable that Affleck—for so long an unofficial spokesperson for Dunkin’—would eventually end up doing some paid promotion for the coffee franchise he loves so deeply. And yesterday, he did just that, showing up at a drive-thr u to hand out orders as part of a commercial shoot.



Advertisement

As a whole bunch of tweets and an on-site Instagram photo show, Affleck was seen working the drive- thru in Medford, Massachusetts, wearing a company uniform that might have been supplied to him for the occasion or brought from his personal wardrobe . The Boston Herald, quick on the Dunkin’ and Affleck beat, wrote that Affleck was joined by Jennifer Lopez to give out orders, reportedly while shooting a commercial for the chain.



G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

The first photo of Affleck manning the window was taken by Lisa Mackay, a Medford local, who writes on her Instagram post that she was surprised to find Affleck and Lopez at Dunkin’ while grabbing her morning coffee and who told the Herald that she “was so nervous” to see the movie star avatar of Massachusetts coffee franchises in person.



Advertisement

Afterward , still eager to continue his Dunkin’ missionary work, Affleck was seen hand delivering another take-out order to a nearby firehouse, which is great because it’s both a nice thing to do and because it’s given the world this image as well.

Advertisement

Somehow, as if the Affleck promo wasn’t enough on its own, Dunkin’ also managed to recruit another celebrity to its cause last night, paying Best Actress winner and fellow Bay State native Jennifer Coolidge to post about the chain during last night’s Golden Globes. From this, we can only guess that Dunkin’s current marketing plan is to hire every notable figure from Massachusetts to sell its products and will accordingly begin looking forward to further promo featuring Conan O’Brien and a hologram of JFK eating Munchkins together.



Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com