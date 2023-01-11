The best, worst, and most surprising moments from the 2023 Golden Globes

Worst: Winners getting played off the stage

“You can forget that piano,” Colin Farrell admonished when the music came up during his acceptance speech. He wasn’t the last to resist being played off. Michelle Yeoh wasn’t as nice about it. “Shut up. I can beat you up,” she said. We believe her. This isn’t anything new, but these winners have earned their time in the spotlight, so let them speak. In the case of Yeoh, she might not have an opportunity to do it on the Oscar stage (Cate Blanchett is heavily favored to win best actress, and her win tonight only improved her chances at the Academy Awards). Carmichael made a point to tell viewers not to blame pianist Chloe Flower, who provided transition music for the show but was not the one interrupting the speeches. Blame the person with a stopwatch in their hand and a finger on the button.