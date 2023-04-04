Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

In a new ad, Ben Affleck's crown as Prince Dunkin' is threatened by an old friend

In a new and unexpectedly confusing ad, Dunkin's golden boy turns up the Boston accent but gets mistaken (maybe?) for Matt Damon anyway

By
Hattie Lindert
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ben Affleck and Dunkin' coffees for two (or one)
Ben Affleck and Dunkin’ coffees for two (or one)
Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Two things in this life are certain, and they are not death and taxes. Maybe that was once the case, but it’s 2023; Barbies can be president, former presidents can be arrested, and the cultural cornerstones we can really rely on have shifted. Now, life’s two certainties are as follows: Ben Affleck and his affinity for Dunkin’ Donuts.

Watch
The A.V. Club's weekly film round up
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg on what makes Fleishman Is In Trouble so relatable
November 17, 2022
Gold Standard: Oscars edition - Best Actress
March 9, 2023

In Affleck’s latest commercial for the coffee franchise, however, the reciprocity of the Dunkin’-Affleck union faces a major test in the form of one Matt Damon. When Affleck arrives on the scene—the counter line at a suburban Dunkin’ location—he’s eager to throw his own spin on an ad for the Dunkin’ Run campaign, which offers a $1 large-coffee-and-donut deal.

Advertisement

Affleck wants to go for something “authentic” and “meta” with the ad—Yes, I’m doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?” Affleck opines alongside some exaggerated hand gestures. Unfortunately, Affleck’s plans of infusing the ad with the “art form” of a “real actor” are swiftly foiled by two Dunkin’ cashiers who think he’s Matt Damon.

Ben Runs on Dunkin’ starring Ben Affleck (Full Version)

“Were you in The Departed?” one cashier asks, while Affleck hems and haws diplomatically over the misidentification. When both workers start voicing their love for Damon and his “really consistent career,” Affleck starts to get even more frustrated—but not frustrated enough to stop him from completing his order and strutting through the parking lot afterward.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Although the running joke of the ad feels pretty nebulous (hence, we imagine, the knee-jerk jump-cut ending), Affleck’s Boston charm carries the scene; Dunkin’ knows if he shows face and turns on the accent, that’s money in their pocket (as long as they keep him out of the drive-through).