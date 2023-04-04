Two things in this life are certain, and they are not death and taxes. Maybe that was once the case, but it’s 2023; Barbies can be president, former presidents can be arrested, and the cultural cornerstones we can really rely on have shifted. Now, life’s two certainties are as follows: Ben Affleck and his affinity for Dunkin’ Donuts.

In Affleck’s latest commercial for the coffee franchise, however, the reciprocity of the Dunkin’-Affleck union faces a major test in the form of one Matt Damon. When Affleck arrives on the scene— the counter line at a suburban Dunkin’ location—he’s eager to throw his own spin on an ad for the Dunkin’ Run campaign, which offers a $1 large-coffee-and-donut deal.

Affleck wants to go for something “authentic” and “meta” with the ad— “ Yes, I’m doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?” Affleck opines alongside some exaggerated hand gestures. Unfortunately, Affleck’s plans of infusing the ad with the “art form” of a “real actor” are swiftly foiled by two Dunkin’ cashiers who think he’s Matt Damon.

Ben Runs on Dunkin’ starring Ben Affleck (Full Version)

“Were you in The Departed?” one cashier asks, while Affleck hems and haws diplomatically over the misidentification. When both workers start voicing their love for Damon and his “really consistent career,” Affleck starts to get even more frustrated— but not frustrated enough to stop him from completing his order and strutting through the parking lot afterward .

Although the running joke of the ad feels pretty nebulous (hence, we imagine, the knee-jerk jump-cut ending), Affleck’s Boston charm carries the scene; Dunkin’ knows if he shows face and turns on the accent, that’s money in their pocket (as long as they keep him out of the drive-through).