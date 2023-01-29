Physical media may be devalued by some in a streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Or maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray and UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. Here then is a look at all the best films and shows to spin starting in February, including the physical debuts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Fabelmans, new 4K UHD releases for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Dragonheart, Marathon Man and Dazed And Confused, as well as Rocky: The Knockout Collection, which includes the first four Rocky movies on 4K UHD. Read on for more highlights!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
Available February 7
Angela Bassett deservedly won a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her acclaimed performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the superhero sequel, Wakanda fights to protect its nation after the death of King T’Challa, who was played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the late Chadwick Boseman. Extras on both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions include a “Passing the Mantle” featurette, a making-of featurette, deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary.
The Fabelmans (2022)
Available February 14
Available this Valentine’s Day is The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s love letter to the art of filmmaking. The semiautobiographical coming-of-age drama starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen has already scooped up a bunch of awards and will surely win a few more at the Oscars. The 4K UHD edition is presented in Dolby Vision HDR with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Extras include three behind-the-scenes featurettes, including “The Fabelmans: A Personal Journey.”
V/H/S/99 (2022)
Available February 7
V/H/S/99 is the fifth installment of the found-footage anthology horror franchise. When the movie was released on Shudder in October 2022, it became the service’s most-watched premiere ever. The Blu-ray contains all five chapters, each one helmed by a different director (Johannes Roberts, Vanessa and Joseph Winter, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, and Flying Lotus). No word on extras, but definitely don’t try to play the disc on the aging VCR in your basement unless you want to experience a terrifying waste of money.
Strange World (2022)
Available February 14
The computer-animated sci-fi adventure Strange World is notable for featuring Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first openly LGBTQ character, Ethan Clade (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White). The movie that follows a family of adventurers (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union) exploring a bizarre new land will be available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Extras include “Anatomy of a Scene: Creating Strange World,” “Strange Science,” “Creature Feature,” “The Hidden Secrets of Strange World,” as well as outtakes, and deleted scenes.
Dark Glasses (2022)
Available February 14
Suspiria director Dario Argento returns to his giallo roots with Dark Glasses, his first film as a director since 2012. The movie, which premiered in the U.S. on Shudder, follows an Italian escort (Ilenia Pastorelli) who is attacked and blinded by a serial killer. Dark Glasses, which also stars Asia Argento, will be available on both Blu-ray and DVD.
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Available February 21
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Criterion Collection is putting out a 4K UHD and Blu-ray DigiPack of Richard Linklater’s nostalgic teen film Dazed And Confused, starring Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Milla Jovovich, Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey and many more young ’90s actors. The DigiPack includes a new 4K restoration of the director’s cut supervised by Linklater and cinematographer Lee Daniel. Extras include audio commentary by Linklater, a making-of documentary, rare on-set interviews, audition footage, deleted scenes, and footage from the 10-year anniversary celebation.
Marathon Man (1976)
Available February 28
Kino Lorber is releasing the 4K UHD debut of John Schlesinger’s 1976 thriller Marathon Man, starring Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Olivier and Roy Scheider. The set contains a UHD disc featuring a new 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative. The Blu-ray has all of the extras, including a new audio commentary by critics Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson, a making-of featurette, “Going the Distance: Remembering Marathon Man,” rehearsal footage, and 10 TV spots.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Available February 28
Tobe Hooper’s 1974 grindhouse classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was loosely inspired by serial killer Ed Gein and introduced horror audiences to a family of rural cannibals—including the chain saw-wielding Leatherface—who prey on tourists. MPI Media Group is serving up the 4K UHD main course with four different audio commentaries. The accompanying Blu-ray contains extras such as the feature-length documentary The Legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, several featurettes, deleted scenes, outtakes, vintage radio and TV spots, and more.
Rocky: The Knockout Collection (1976-1985)
Available February 28
Yo, Adrian, they did it... Warner Bros. is releasing a collection of the first four Rocky movies on 4K UHD. Each film gets a 4K restoration, including the theatrical version of Rocky IV and the more recent Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut. The bonus Blu-ray disc includes special features from Rocky as well as “The Making of Rocky Vvs. Drago: Keep Punching.” If you’re a completist or die-hard fan of Rocky V and Rocky Balboa, you’ll have to wait for those two sequels to get a 4K upgrade at a later date.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Available February 28
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is the animated sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots, which is a spin-off of Shrek 2. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek reprise their voice roles as the swashbuckling Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, respectively. The Collector’s Edition includes the movie on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and a digital copy. Expect a lot of behind-the-scenes featurettes, but details about the included extras were scarce at the time of writing.
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
Available February 21
Shout Factory is saddling up and getting ready to release the 4K UHD debut of John Sturges’ classic Western The Magnificent Seven, starring Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen. The 4K disc features a new restoration and color grade using an existing 4K scan of the original camera negative. Extras include several audio commentaries, “Guns for Hire: The Making Of The Magnificent Seven,” “The Linen Book: Lost Images From The Magnificent Seven,” plus several more behind-the-scenes featurettes.
Dragonheart (1996)
Available February 21
This fan-favorite adventure stars Dennis Quaid as the knight Sir Bowen and the voice of Sean Connery as Draco, the last remaining dragon. Shout Factory is preparing a 4K UHD and Blu-ray combo pack for the 4K debut of Dragonheart. When Dragonheart was first released on Blu-ray back in 2012, Universal only included one making-of featurette. We’re not sure if that will make it to Shout Factory’s edition, but at least fans can now watch the movie in the highest resolution possible.
