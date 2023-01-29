Physical media may be devalued by some in a streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Or maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray and UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. Here then is a look at all the best films and shows to spin starting in February, including the physical debuts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Fabelmans, new 4K UHD releases for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Dragonheart, Marathon Man and Dazed And Confused, as well as Rocky: The Knockout Collection, which includes the first four Rocky movies on 4K UHD. Read on for more highlights!