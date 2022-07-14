Beyoncé may be back, but something tells us that, despite her declaration on her new song “BREAK MY SOUL,” she can’t be sleeping real good at night. It turns out even B has an inner doom-scroller desperate for their content fix, and one who finally got the better of her: T he artist has made an official TikTok profile, and also shared her inaugural post.

For her first official video, Bey directed the spotlight away from herself (if that’s even possible) and onto her fans. Bey’s video cuts together a variety of fan TikTok’s set to “BREAK MY SOUL.” Whether the clips feature creators dancing, singing, or quitting their jobs in rhythm to the track’s deliciously 90s house beat is no matter: Beyoncé loves all her little bees equally. No souls will be broken on her watch, and that’s final!

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL!” Beyoncé captioned the video. The artist also made sure to give her TikTok fans their due, adding the user handle of every creator whose “BREAK MY SOUL” TikTok she compiled for the post. And now 3.3 million and counting have already followed the singer’s account.

Advertisement

The Queen joining a new platform to communicate virtually with her subjects is a big win for the Bey Hive, but an even bigger win may just be the addition of her entire musical catalog to TikTok. Beyoncé certainly didn’t arrive on the app empty handed; her entire catalog, from “Crazy In Love” to “Black Parade,” is now available as part of the app’s library of sounds. It appears there’s never been a better time to re-learn the “Single Ladies” dance and give one Kurt Hummel a run for his money.