After causing a vibe shift with the release of her recent album Renaissance, alien superstar Beyoncé has taken over the Billboard charts as well. The multi-Grammy winning artist has been crowned with the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest debut from a woman in 2022, according to Billboard.

The ode to all things dance music marks Beyoncé’s seventh consecutive chart-topping album, starting all the way back with her solo debut Dangerously In Love in 2003. Grabbing 332,000 album-equivalent units via the hard-working Bey Hive and all those Twitter memes set to that interlude in “Alien Superstar,” Renaissance earned the second-biggest first week for an album this year, only falling behind Harry Styles’ Harry House.

In addition to being No. 1 on the album charts, Beyoncé’s uptempo disco-inspired single “Break My Soul” has just cuffed the No.1 position on the Billboard Top 1oo, giving the chanteuse her eighth No. 1 song.

The last woman to snatch the Billboard No. 1 album spot went to Adele with 30, which stayed on for a full six weeks back in late 2021. As a key celebrity figure in the Bey Hive, Adele is probably sending the rich-person equivalent of an edible arrangement to congratulate the the Houston-born singer as we speak.

Along with Renaissance joining the Billboard chart, a few other new additions made their way onto the top 10. K-Pop shows its growing global domination via boy group ATEEZ coming in at No. 3 with their album The World EP.1: Movement, as well as ENHYPEN claiming No. 6 with Manifesto: Day 1. Below the two K-pop groups is the No. 7 debut of rap duo $uicideboy$ with Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation, while rock band (and former Vans Warped Tour act) Dance Gavin Dance holds on at No. 8 with Jackpot Juicer.