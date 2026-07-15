The trailer for Bill Maher's Mark Twain prize takes it easy on him

Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, and Jay Leno showed up to honor the Real Time host.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 15, 2026 | 3:20pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
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The trailer for Bill Maher's Mark Twain prize takes it easy on him

Last month, Bill Maher was feted with the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the Kennedy Center. The reporters that were there already gave us a pretty good idea of who we’d be able to expect to see when the ceremony finally came to Netflix: Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno, Matt Friend, and some non-stand-ups like Woody Harrelson, Arianna Huffington, John Mellencamp, and Stephen A. Smith. That lineup would suggest a ceremony relatively light on jokes, which the first trailer for the Netflix special confirms. The quips here are mostly just neutral observations; C.K. says, “He doesn’t like kids and he smokes a lot of pot and he thinks God is stupid,” which is simply true of Maher. 

And, look, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing—it’s a ceremony to honor Maher’s career, after all. But it does stand in pretty stark contrast to the trailer we got for Conan O’Brien’s ceremony last year. In that clip, we saw John Mulaney calling him cynical, Will Ferrell saying “you look like an idiot right now,” along with roasts from Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, and Kumail Nanjiani and appearances from Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, David Letterman, Adam Sandler, and Tracy Morgan. Here’s another neutral observation: There are many approaches to a ceremony like this. Bill Maher’s streams on Netflix on July 21. 

 
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