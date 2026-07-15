The trailer for Bill Maher's Mark Twain prize takes it easy on him Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, and Jay Leno showed up to honor the Real Time host.

Last month, Bill Maher was feted with the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the Kennedy Center. The reporters that were there already gave us a pretty good idea of who we’d be able to expect to see when the ceremony finally came to Netflix: Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno, Matt Friend, and some non-stand-ups like Woody Harrelson, Arianna Huffington, John Mellencamp, and Stephen A. Smith. That lineup would suggest a ceremony relatively light on jokes, which the first trailer for the Netflix special confirms. The quips here are mostly just neutral observations; C.K. says, “He doesn’t like kids and he smokes a lot of pot and he thinks God is stupid,” which is simply true of Maher.