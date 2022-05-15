There’s an unavoidable question that hangs over most (if not all) awards shows these days: Is this still relevant? As culture becomes fragmented and TV shows and movies struggle to match the audience of TikTok videos, does it really matter which things get trophies? Whatever the answer, the awards shows are still happening, so perhaps the better question is how something old-fashioned like an awards show can become relevant. The Oscars tried letting audience members run on to the stage and the Grammys tried giving a trophy to a guy who is famous for exposing himself to women, so what’s left for the Billboard Music Awards (a show that is already leaning over the cliff of relevance)?
Apparently the answer is “let Diddy do whatever the fuck he wants,” including a rambling opening monologue rich and famous people supporting each other and demanding that Morgan Wallen (whose career has done nothing but improved since he got in trouble for using the n-word) and Travis Scott (whose culpability in the deaths of 10 attendees at his Astroworld show is still up for debate) be allowed to perform at the show.
Diddy’s justification is that he has “some power to do something” about the situations that the two of them are in, and he’s “here to forgive, to unify, to celebrate, and to have everybody be free,” as if there aren’t countless talented musicians out there who will never have a chance to perform at the Billboard Awards. But is that even something someone would want? Again, we can’t help but wonder about relevance.
On a related note, like the Grammys, the Billboard Awards give out most of the prizes before the actual show starts, leaving more room during the show for performances. You can see a selected group of winners below, with the full list available at the Billboard website. We’ll update this post throughout the night as more winners are announced.
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In the Heights
Sing 2
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy