There’s an unavoidable question that hangs over most (if not all) awards shows these days: Is this still relevant? As culture becomes fragmented and TV shows and movies struggle to match the audience of TikTok videos, does it really matter which things get trophies? Whatever the answer, the awards shows are still happening, so perhaps the better question is how something old-fashioned like an awards show can become relevant. The Oscars tried letting audience members run on to the stage and the Grammys tried giving a trophy to a guy who is famous for exposing himself to women, so what’s left for the Billboard Music Awards (a show that is already leaning over the cliff of relevance)?

Apparently the answer is “let Diddy do whatever the fuck he wants,” including a rambling opening monologue rich and famous people supporting each other and demanding that Morgan Wallen (whose career has done nothing but improved since he got in trouble for using the n-word) and Travis Scott (whose culpability in the deaths of 10 attendees at his Astroworld show is still up for debate) be allowed to perform at the show.

Diddy’s justification is that he has “some power to do something” about the situations that the two of them are in, and he’s “here to forgive, to unify, to celebrate, and to have everybody be free,” as if there aren’t countless talented musicians out there who will never have a chance to perform at the Billboard Awards. But is that even something someone would want? Again, we can’t help but wonder about relevance.

On a related note, like the Grammys, the Billboard Awards give out most of the prizes before the actual show starts, leaving more room during the show for performances. You can see a selected group of winners below, with the full list available at the Billboard website. We’ll update this post throughout the night as more winners are announced.

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robin son, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In the Heights

Sing 2

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy