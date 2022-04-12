One of the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment in 2017 has spoken out following his recent Grammy win.

“There has been zero change in the way comedy is run. There are no rules,” Julia Wolov says in an interview with Variety. “Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends. It really does. That’s the truth.”

C.K. won the Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category for Sincerely, Louis C.K., in which he jokes about his history of sexual misconduct. Despite “changes” in the voting pool for the Grammys, C.K. still beat out nominees Chelsea Handler, Lewis Black, Kevin Hart, Nate Bargatze, and Lavell Crawford.

“It’s such bullshit. What is wrong with people?” Wolov says during the interview. “Wouldn’t it be nice if people would not be rewarded for bad behavior? But what are you supposed to do? These people voted for him. I guess that’s what happens when comedy and music comes together.”

As a reminder, in 2017 C.K. was accused by several women of exposing himself and masturbating in front of them over the years. The comedian later verified these accusations with a confession.

“These stories are true,” C.K. said in a 2017 statement. “When you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

However, C.K. was soon back performing, starting with smaller comedy clubs in 2018, and last year he staged a sold-out cross-country tour.

In the wake of the revelations, C.K. was dropped by his agent, publicist and manager. Companies such as Netflix, HBO, and FX cut ties with the comedian. Without these connections, he shared his Grammy-winning special solely through his own website.

“I know that he faced financial repercussions by losing his TV deals, but big deal. For him, I feel like he thinks that’s his god-given right to have these things, where most normal people would see it as a privilege to have that type of platform,” Wolov says. “I don’t believe in cancel culture, but obviously, Louis is not canceled. He seems fine to me. He’s touring. He’s selling out. He’s winning Grammys.”