The star-studded Barbie soundtrack got another A-list addition with Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” The haunting tune was previously teased in one of the Barbie trailers, but now it’s here in full, accompanied by a music video directed by and starring Eilish herself.

The track is a total departure from the galvanizing pop production (and intense product placement) of “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. “What Was I Made For?” is better suited to the film’s more existential themes (in the trailer, it plays as a single tear runs down Barbie’s face for the very first time.) “In january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram post following the video’s premiere. “to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that. this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.”

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] (Official Video)

In the video, Eilish—dolled up in ’50s fashion—sits at a desk arranging a myriad of Barbie outfits, struggling as the ground shakes and rain begins to pour. If you pay close attention, the little doll outfits are replicas of some of Eilish’s own iconic looks from the past. And while “What Was I Made For?” can be quite literally applied to the Barbie journey (“Looked so alive, turns out, I’m not real/Just something you paid for”), it also mirrors Eilish’s own feelings as a pop star, a profession that can also turn a person into a product.

Eilish explains her personal connection to the song in a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. She and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS were experiencing writer’s block before seeing the film; she says writing for movies and television provides guidelines that help foster creativity. In writing the lyrics, the singer says she was thinking “purely” about Barbie’s journey and not her own. Yet she realized in retrospect she had almost accidentally captured her own feelings within it. “I find it really hard to write about my exact feelings in my life, and so ‘What Was I Made For’ would never have ever been written, even though it is—every single lyric is exactly how I feel. Exactly how I feel,” she emphasized. Check out the full interview below.