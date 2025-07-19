Billie Eilish says she's working with James Cameron on some sort of 3D concert thing

Billie Eilish teased fans with a surprising collaboration at a concert in Manchester last night, revealing that there were more cameras in the arena than usual because she was working on a project “with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D.”

Noting (per Deadline) that Cameron was apparently somewhere in the audience for the show, Eilish said she couldn’t reveal exact details about the project, but that it would involve the four-show run she’s currently doing in the U.K. city, as part of Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour.

The obvious assumption here, of course, is a concert film: Eilish did one for her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, back in 2021, tapping director Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne for a film that blended live-action and animation. She wouldn’t be the first major artist to do a concert film in 3D, either—U2, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and many others have pulled the trick. But getting Cameron on board would certainly lend the project some clout, and possibly some technical spark.

The big question mark here, obviously, is the man himself; he’s never done a concert film, and if he’s a big fan of Eilish’s work, we can’t find any interviews to that effect. (The pair have never worked together professionally, possibly because Eilish doesn’t sing in Na’vi.) A full concert film would also run into the fact that Cameron is insanely busy, what with all those Avatars he’s still in the process of making (Fire And Ash! Out December 19!) as well as the Hiroshima movie he keeps reminding people he’s going to film. If someone was going to do something insanely technically complicated in terms of realizing a concert film, though we certainly wouldn’t put it past the man. (We haven’t been to this tour; does Eilish go very deep under the water at any point?) But for now, it’s not clear what exactly she and Cameron are cooking up together, or on what scale.