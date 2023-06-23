If Barbie is as enjoyable as the press tour leading up to Barbie, it’s going to be the movie of the damn year. So far, we’ve enjoyed Ryan Gosling’s Ken-ergy, Margot Robbie’s Architectural Digest tour of the Barbie Dream House, and a music video from Mermaid Barbie herself, Dua Lipa, that featured the film’s director Greta Gerwig. Now we’ve got another musical moment in the lead-up to the July 21 premiere: A “Barbie World” reinterpretation by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with original artists Aqua.

Aqua previously played it pretty cool about their song not being involved in the Barbie movie—“A good melody never dies, it just keeps on giving,” singer Lene Nystrøm said of the track last year, possibly teasing that the tune would get new life via two major rap stars. It only makes sense to unite Barbie, “Barbie World,” and the Barbz, as Nicki Minaj’s loyal fan army is known. Add in rising star Ice Spice, and you’ve got a guaranteed hit.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [Official Music Video]

In the music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” and more), Minaj and Ice Spice hang out and look glam in locations that will be familiar to those who have enjoyed the Barbie trailer. Ice Spice hits the road to the “Real World” while Minaj is worshiped by Kens in a parody of Barbie’s parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Both of them luxuriate by the Dream House pool while reminding the world “It’s Barbie, bitch, if you still in doubt.” And as if already being promotional material for a summer blockbuster isn’t enough, there’s also some good, good product placement for strawberry vanilla OLIPOP soda and the M1 Finance app, for some reason. Classic Barbie stuff!

In addition to Minaj, Ice Spice, and Dua Lipa, the Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack will also feature the musical talents of Charli XCX, HAIM, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and ur-Ken Ryan Gosling. The only question that remains is, how is Oppenheimer going to respond to this latest act of aggression from its July 21 competitor? A power ballad from Adele about explosions (of the emotional variety)? A little razzle-dazzle from former Christopher Nolan It Boy Harry Styles? The world waits with bated breath.