Billie Eilish goes virtually insane in new "Birds Of A Feather" video

Billie Eilish is finally pushing the single that fans have favored all along. This morning, the singer shared the new video for “Birds Of A Feather,” the second single from her (gorgeous) 2024 album Hit Me Hard And Soft.

It’s a pretty neat, if lowkey, clip but… is anyone else getting a bit of a Jamiroquai vibe from this? Obviously, it’s not a one-to-one homage, but the video for “Birds” shares some similarities to the famous clip for “Virtual Insanity.” They’re both in a relatively empty space that is moving around them seemingly of its own power, and there’s a couch. True, Jamiroquai is much more of a dancer than Eilish is, but they’ve both got a silly hat! Given that Eilish’s previous video was heavily indebted to turn-of-the-millennium fashion trends, it doesn’t seem like a stretch that “Virtual Insanity” was on the mood board here.

“Birds Of A Feather” had a bit of an odd trajectory toward becoming Hit Me Hard And Soft’s biggest single. Eilish declined to release any songs ahead of the album’s bow in May, opting to let people consume the entire album as a complete body of work. Still, when it was released, it was “Lunch” that got the big push with a music video. That track fared pretty well, but fans gravitated toward “Birds,” which ranked high on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release. (It sits at number 5, as of this writing.) Eilish also performed the song at the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics, as part of the torch-passing to her hometown of Los Angeles. The singer also scored another hit this summer with her Charli xcx collaboration “Guess.”