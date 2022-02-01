Paramount+ has officially announced a new series from the frequent collaborators David Cross and Bob Odenkirk. The documentary-style series, titled Guru Nation, follows the two as they play rival cult leading Gurus who seek to “manipulat[e] the minds of their deluded followers.”

Advertisement

Odenkirk and Cross created the project together and have pulled Borat 2 director Jason Woliner on board as the director of the series. Odenkirk, Cross and Woliner will all serve as executive producers alongside Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Tim Sarkes. The announcement for the series was made during Paramount’s TCA press tour along with a growing slate of new series and series renewals.

While the two have fostered their own successful careers, they are known as a duo for their work on the ‘90s HBO sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David. The show earned four Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding music and lyrics and the another for outstanding writing for a variety series.



In 2015, the two reunited for four episodes of W/ Bob And David, another comedy sketch series for Netflix. In 2020, one episode of W/ Bob And David was removed because Cross could not make it four episodes without doing Blackface in one of the sketches, which he then refused to apologize for. Let’s see if he can manage it this time.

On their own, Odenkirk has wrapped up shooting the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, after experiencing a heart attack on set last July. His work as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman has earned him four Emmy nominations for best lead actor. And just last week, Cross, most known to some for his role as Tobias Funke on Arrested Development, announced he has a new comedy special on the way.