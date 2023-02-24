Netflix’s dysfunctional superhero series The Umbrella Academy is adding some comedy (and/or dramedy) superstars to its roster for its upcoming final season, as Variety reports that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullall y, and David Cross will be joining the show’s cast for season 4.

Cross has been absent from TV for a second; he recently appeared on a number of podcast projects, including Summer In Argyle, as well as starring in Nicole Holofcener’s latest, You Hurt My Feelings, opposite his wife, Amber Tamblyn. Mullall y, meanwhile, has been working the most decidedly comedic angles out of the trio of late, continuing her starring role on the animated The Great North, and returning to Starz this week for her regular part on the Party Down revival.

Offerman, meanwhile, has had the most high-profile 2023 to date, having starred in the well-received semi- standalone third episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us as haggard (but surprisingly loving) survivor Bill. (He also stars on Great North with wife Mullally, and appears in Party Down as well.) Other recent credits include Peacock’s The Resort.

All three characters got character descriptions along with the casting news, although all of them sound suspiciously …prosaic…given the time and reality-bending nature of the series. Offerman and Mullally will play married couple Gene and Jean Thibedeau, “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Cross, meanwhile, is Sy Grossman, “a n upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming fourth season will be the final one for the series, which stars Elliott Page, Tom Hopper, David Casta ñeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher as the titular superhero team.