Raphael Bob-Waksberg and BoJack Horseman team reunite for new Netflix series Netflix has announced Long Story Short, a new adult animated series from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, coming 2025

Happy BoJack Horseman week! Obviously, we’re not the only ones celebrating the 10th anniversary of the beloved animated comedy. Netflix has decided to commemorate the occasion by announcing a new adult animated series from Raphael Bob-Waksberg and the team behind BoJack (Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and animation house Shadow Machine). Per Variety, the new series is called Long Story Short, and it’s currently set to premiere in 2025.

According to the logline (via Variety), Long Story Short is “about a family, over time. It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?” In a similarly irreverent statement, Bob-Waksberg said, “It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!”

Bob-Waksberg will serve as showrunner on Long Story Short, with BoJack alum and Tuca & Bertie creator Lisa Hanawalt serving as supervising producer and creating original art for the show. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley will serve as co-executive producers in addition to EPs Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen from Tornante.

Speaking with The A.V. Club editor-in-chief Danette Chavez for BoJack Week, Bob-Waksberg admitted he was disappointed that the adult animation niche hadn’t been pushed further in the years since the show concluded, noting that “networks are even more skittish about taking those kinds of risks” in the current climate. “That frustrates me. I don’t think we’ve seen the animation boom that I would’ve liked or hoped for, but I do think there’ve been a lot of really cool, great animated shows that have come out in the last four years since BoJack ended,” he said. “There are all kinds of different kinds of animated shows, and I don’t want to disparage those projects and how cool and risky they are, and I’m excited to see what’s still yet to happen. I don’t think it’s too late.”