Billie Eilish declares Bojack Horseman the greatest show of all time Eilish shares some of her current pop culture favorites in a new interview.

When asked about her recent obsessions, Grammy winner (and recent nominee) Billie Eilish had one immediate answer: “I’ve just been thinking about Bojack Horseman constantly,” she told Complex. “It’s all I think about. I just finished watching it a second time and I think it’s the greatest show of all time. It is so genius. The writing is so smart and fucking dark and deep. I’ve seen it a few times in total and every time I finish it, I’m like, ‘OK, let’s count down until I’m allowed to rewatch it again.'” Maybe Eilish would be interested in participating in The A.V. Club‘s next Bojack Horseman Week?

In case you need more evidence that Eilish is an artist of taste, the world’s most famous Gen-Zer shared some of her other recent pop culture faves. “I’ve been playing a lot of Tom Odell. He has a song called ‘Black Friday’ that’s so beautiful and deeply devastating,” she shared. “We had a four-hour bus ride the other day and we listened to Tom Odell, Sufjan Stevens, Patrick Watson, and Mitski. That’s the vibe that I’ve been in recently. An emo vibe.”

Eilish, who featured on Charli XCX’s remix track “Guess,” also obviously thinks “Brat was fucking awesome.” And Rihanna, who recently expressed a desire to collab with Eilish, is the young pop star’s idol. “She’s the greatest of all time. She’s my complete dream collab.” Eilish had never spoken to Rihanna and assumed that the other singer wouldn’t even like her. “Then she said, ‘If only I could work with Billie.’ I was like, ‘Well, bitch, I’ve been sitting here this whole time!’ What the fuck is she even talking about?” She said with a laugh. “Honestly. What do you mean, ‘If only’?! It’s, like, as if I’ve been saying, ‘No.’ Rihanna! Riri!? I’ll literally do anything you want. That’s insane.”