What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done at a sleepover? Broken something important? Wet the bed? Clogged the toilet? No matter your perceived worst foible, it’s likely not as terminal as when young cannibal Maren (Taylor Russell) bites off the finger of an unlucky friend trying to show off her nail polish. Overcome with desire, Maren shirks all social graces just to get a taste. A fter a stern scolding from her father, she’s running from the cops again.

Bones & All, the latest project from Luca Guadagnino, follows Maren as she ekes out a life as an “eater” who not only yearns for human flesh, but needs it to survive . In a new extended, theatrical trailer, more pieces of Maren’s winding journey— and the nature of her condition— are revealed. A first trailer allowed viewers to sit with the film’s moody, violent atmosphere (the soundtrack, a growling version of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” served this purpose perfectly.) This trailer around, our protagonist— and the other characters around her— gain clearer form.

BONES AND ALL | Theatrical Trailer

The film reunites Guadagnino with Call Me By Your Name star Timotheé Chalamet (a touch of black irony, given existing allegations against a certain other CMBYN star). Chalamet plays Lee, another cannibal who Maren meets in a grocery store. T he pair, gifted with the ability to smell other eaters, had sniffed each other out immediately.

The new trailer offers a more expansive look at the community of other eaters lovestruck Maren and Lee encounter, with a special focus on Sully (Mark Rylance). Dressed in an all-too-tan suit, Sully has an eerie sliminess to him— not to mention that satiating his own hunger has made him into the world’s most horrifying homemaker. Maren is conflicted about the way he lives his life, but she’s also not quite ready to be like the roving Jake (Michael Stuhlbarg, another Call Me By Your Name alum).

Perhaps most exciting, however, is a brief shot that’s the opposite of a jump scare: a reveal of Chloe Sevigny’s character, who appears to be an ill-fated victim. Sevigny’s role has been heavily under wraps throughout filming, and the actor herself hasn’t offered many hints. However, she did tell Interview that she “gasped ” while watching the film’s gorier scenes in theaters— a hint that a finger is far from the worst appendage to be lost in this film.

Bones & All premieres in theaters on November 23.