Bowen Yang will make Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!

Bowen Yang already has a Tony nomination to his name, but he’s still making his Broadway debut next month. Oh, Mary!‘s social media accounts confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum will make his stage debut next month as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s hit play for a 12-week engagement. It’s also been confirmed that Oh, Mary! will run through at least July 2027, indicating that we have several more inspired casting choices to look forward to. (But don’t count on Amys Poehler or Sedaris—they both already said they’re not up for it.)

“My friendship with Cole has brought me many places over the years: late-night pizzerias, cross-borough social-distance walks, a tough production of Les Misérables sung in Dutch,” Yang says in a statement, per Playbill. “But being part of their deranged and profound masterpiece, Oh, Mary!, is my favorite one by far. I will spend the rest of my life thanking them for the best Broadway debut a cis gay guy with limited singing ability could ask for.”

Earlier this year, Yang was nominated for a Tony Award as one of the dozen or so producers of Titanique, which was nominated for Best Musical. We’d imagine his history at SNL would also be useful in this environment; it certainly seemed like it benefitted Maya Rudolph, who also made her Broadway debut in the play earlier this year. Oh, Mary! currently stars Hacks‘ Meg Stalter, and recently was filmed with Escola in London’s West End to premiere on television at some point in the future.