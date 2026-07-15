Mrs. Lincoln's play will come to screen with Oh, Mary! live film The London production of the play will be filmed with Cole Escola in the starring role.

Good news for anyone who doesn’t live in New York, London, or the 1860s: Oh, Mary! is getting a live stage film featuring Cole Escola performing their title role, per Playbill. Escola is currently performing the role at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End, and their July 28 performance will be recorded and eventually released, though it’s not yet confirmed when. Escola will be joined by original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Michael Urie performing as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband. Theatrical director Sam Pinkleton will direct the film as well.