Mrs. Lincoln's play will come to screen with Oh, Mary! live film

The London production of the play will be filmed with Cole Escola in the starring role.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 15, 2026 | 2:03pm
Photo: Emilio Madrid
Aux News Oh, Mary
Mrs. Lincoln's play will come to screen with Oh, Mary! live film

Good news for anyone who doesn’t live in New York, London, or the 1860s: Oh, Mary! is getting a live stage film featuring Cole Escola performing their title role, per Playbill. Escola is currently performing the role at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End, and their July 28 performance will be recorded and eventually released, though it’s not yet confirmed when. Escola will be joined by original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Michael Urie performing as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband. Theatrical director Sam Pinkleton will direct the film as well. 

Oh, Mary! follows First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the end of her husband’s presidency, reimagining her as a deranged, alcoholic, repressed cabaret star. (Escola proudly shared that they did basically no research to write the play.) After a run off-Broadway, the show transferred to Broadway last year, where it won Tony Awards for Escola’s performance and Pinkleton’s direction and has broken box office records. While many shows this early into a successful run are wary to film their productions out of fear it could harm box office receipts, Oh, Mary!‘s inspired casting has brought audiences back to see a new performer’s take on the role. Meg Stalter is currently playing the role on Broadway, and previous Marys have included Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, and Tituss Burgess. The production is also embarking on a North American tour this fall, though the Mary for that hasn’t been announced.

 
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