Look: We would never suggest, for a moment, that every male star in Hollywood of a certain age is desperate to prove that they’re just as indifferent to their own safety—and as in love with doing their own stunts—as Tom Cruise is . It would be folly to suggest that Cruise’s contemporaries look at his movies, in which he regularly imperils himself for undeniably impressive effect (and rapturous press) and think to themselves, “Hey, I could do that. I could get myself nearly killed for a movie!”

Anyway: Brad Pitt is working with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinksi—fresh off filming a movie in which Cruise was the big impressive airplaine man— on a movie where Pitt will drive actual F1 racing cars on actual F1 racetracks, just like a big boy might, vroom vroom, vroom vroom.

This is per Collider, reporting on a panel today conducted by British broadcaster Will Buxton at the F1 Accelerate Summit, where it was confirmed that Pitt and Kosinski’s as-yet-untitled Formula One movie will include footage of Pitt himself racing F1 cars at tracks from the British Grand Prix , filmed through the second half of the current season . The film is being co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who once upon a time produced the high-budget racing drama Days Of Thunder—a movie in which Tom Cruise was famously stopped from doing his own stunt driving due to insurance worries. (According to Buxton, Cruise has supposedly reached out to his old co-workers with an offer to drive, too, lending his old Interview With A Vampire co-star what we’re sure is a very welcome hand .)

The film will reportedly use technology that Kosinski developed and refined on Maverick in order to capture footage of cars that can go as fast as 225 miles per hour, including shots from the cockpit, so that we can watch this movie a few years from now and really know, “Yep, Brad Pitt damn near killed himself for this one. Good for him, I guess.”