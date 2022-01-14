Texas-based rap boy band Brockhampton has officially announced an “indefinite hiatus” as a group, effective immediately. The reason behind this decision has not been shared, but Brockhampton’s last performance as a group will be at Coachella 2022 on April 16 and 23.

“All other tour dates are cancelled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase,” the statement posted to the group’s Instagram reads. “Following these four remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. ”

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans,” the statement continues. “We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us over these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

The group first formed in 2010 in San Marcos, Texas, under the name AliveSinceForever. The young men came together when group leader Kevin Abstract posted a note on the forum KanyeToThe asking if anyone wanted to start a band.

They later changed the group’s name to Brockhampton and released their first mixtape, All-American Trash, in 2016. The next year, they released three albums, titled SATURATION I-III, leading to their breakthrough as a self-titled boy band and a record deal with RCA. They went No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with their 2018 album, iridescence. Their latest release was in 2021, with the album ROAD RUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, featuring verses from Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, and A$AP Ferg.

While the members of the group have changed over time, Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Bearface, and Jabari Manwa have all maintained a presence in Brockhampton. Lately, the group has consisted of 13 members, including Kiko Merley, Robert Ontenient, Henock “HK” Sileshi, Ashlan Grey, and Jon Nunes. Abstract has released solo albums, titled American Boyfriend and ARIZONA BABY.

In December, the group announced the cancellation of their European tour due to the rising COVID-19 surge. They will however perform at the O2 Brixton Academy in London on February 7 and 8.