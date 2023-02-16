Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his family announced today. The news comes just under a year after Willis’ family announced he would step away from acting to navigate an initial diagnosis of aphasia, a communication disorder that impacts speech and language comprehension.

In the statement— published on Thursday morning via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn— Willis’ family shares that his condition has “progressed,” leading his doctors to arrive at a more comprehensive diagnosis of FTD, a “cruel disease” that does not yet have a treatment.

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the statement reads. “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Per The Alzheimer’ s Association, FTD “refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears).” The most common form of dementia in patients under 60, FTD is characterized by symptoms including “deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.”

As Willis’ family shares throughout their message, love and compassion from Willis’ fan base have been an integral part of his support system. In fact, the family emphasized that they wanted to use the statement to thank fans “for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the statement concludes. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”