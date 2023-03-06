Following Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis last month, his wife is publicly asking the paparazzi to give him space. Emma Heming Willis, who’s been married to the actor since 2009, took to Instagram over the weekend to ask photographers for a little bit of common decency.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she explains. “It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth . So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space.”

“I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space,” she continues. “Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s—just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

It seems ridiculous that she needs to tell people to leave a man suffering from dementia alone as he tries to maneuver the world with his loved ones, but here we are. Over the weekend, Page Six published photos of 67-year-old Willis while he was on a “walk with pals.” Other videos emerged over the weekend featuring Willis out to get coffee with friends in Santa Monica.

After being diagnosed with aphasia last year, Willis recently received a more specific diagnosis: Frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. In addition to struggling with speech, language, and movement, those with FTD also have changes in behavior. Per The Washington Post, part of daily caretaking for FTD patients includes help with physical safety.