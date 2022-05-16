If you’re a fan of the “retirement-age protagonist makes a bold life change” trope (see: The Intern, Poms, Going In Style, etc.) this one’s for you. In the new trailer for Jerry & Marge Go Large, Jerry (Bryan Cranston) is reluctant to leave his stable, boring job behind to enjoy his “golden years.” But when he discovers a lottery loophole that could make those golden years a lot more gold, the prospect becomes a lot more enticing.

Annette Bening stars as Cranston’s wife and partner-in-crime Marge, who encourages Jerry’s mathematical scheme. But the couple don’t just boost their own meager retirement savings with the lottery plot; instead, they loop in their entire small Michigan town (including Larry Wilmore as Jerry’s accountant) to reap the rewards.

Nothing can ever be easy, though, and the ragtag group soon face competition from some college students who catch on to the same loophole. “Do you know what the dark web is, Jerry?” his rival Tyler (Uly Schlesinger) asks menacingly in the trailer. “Because it’s gonna be the only place to buy your life back when I’m done selling it to countries you can’t even pronounce. And I’m gonna do it to everyone in your group.”

It’s safe to say Jerry and his gang don’t go down without a fight, even despite the increasing obstacles standing in their way and the increasingly expensive bets. Although Jerry admits that being “professional lottery players” feels like “robbing a bank,” his gleeful wife states, “Nah, this is gonna be more fun.”

Based on a true story, Jerry & Marge Go Large is directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me) with a script from Brad Copeland (Arrested Development). Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean also star.

Jerry & Marge Go Large streams on Paramount+ on June 17.