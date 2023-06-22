Here’s a tidbit that probably didn’t make many 2023 prediction lists last year: Bryan Cranston can officially add Ariana Madix impersonator to his stacked resume. During last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bryan Cranston graced Andy Cohen’s clubhouse with a stupendous rendition of the Vanderpump Rules star’s fiery monologue to cheating boyfriend Tom Sandoval in the season 10 finale of the Bravo staple.

Despite having learned of the series as a general entity just moments ahead of the performance, Cranston brought real (and deserved) gravitas to Ariana’s timeless takedown, right down to his wagging finger. The performance came as part of a popular segment on WWHL, “Clubhouse Playhouse,” where Cohen has guests tackle infamous moments from Bravo history in their own dramatic register. (Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and John Slattery took on the roles of VPR stars James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval in another recent edition of the segment).

Advertisement

Proving he’s a hands-on learner through and through, Cranston dipped a toe into the series the best way a decorated actor can: by absolutely bodying Ariana Madix’s season finale monologue. In the speech, Ariana confronts Tom after learning that he’s been carrying on an affair with their fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. The high-tension moment leaves both Ariana and Tom in tears, and represents an apex in over a decade’s worth of Southern California Sur server drama. Four Emmys deep into his career, Cranston had no qualms pulling out all the stops for the short but sweet performance, and demonstrating unequivocally that in the Breaking Bad universe, Ariana is definitely the one who knocks. Watch the full video here:

Bryan Cranston Acts Out Iconic Pump Rules Scene | WWHL



