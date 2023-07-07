After serving as the unwitting protagonist of one of the most explosive, bonkers, lightning bolts of a scandal to hit the reality TV circuit in, well, ever, Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix is going back to her roots. And by roots, we of course mean the path that every reality star who garners a smidge of mainstream fame seems to be obligated to walk: the “of course she is,” tour, if you will. In her heartbreak, Madix has already done a butt-load of spon-cons, sold $200k worth of merch for a sandwich shop that didn’t yet exist, and shilled vibrators. Now, she’s capping it all off with the requisite crown jewel of a worldwide fifteen minutes: an appearance on ABC’s long-running hit, Dancing With The Stars.

Madix was announced as the first star of the show’s 32nd season today in a segment on Good Morning America. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor,” says future rumba partner Derek Hough (of course these two are paired together) in the video, as the two do a little shoulder shimmy that probably won’t win them a Mirrorball any time soon. Rumors of Madix’s casting began swirling this Wednesday as the bartender and Hough were spotted dining inside Something About Her, the sandwich shop she owns with VPR co-star Katie Maloney (via Variety). Although, really, none of us needed a Deux Moi blind to see this one coming.

Madix joins a long line of illustrious stars to try their hand on the dance floor post-scandal, including (but not remotely limited to) Carole Baskin, Tonya Harding, Olivia Jade, Bristol Palin, Rick Perry, Ryan Lochte, and of course, Sean Spicer (who actually made it pretty far).

No other contestants have been announced yet, but we are waiting with bated breath to see who else joins what is sure to be a stellar season of this American institution. (For what it’s worth, our money is on the just-released Allison Mack.)