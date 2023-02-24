Hey, remember that Captain America musical from Hawkeye? Well, the folks at Disney have decided to really commit to the bit and are bringing Rogers: The Musical to the stage. A tweet from the Disney Parks account has shared that the project has been expanded to “a short one-act musical” that will be performed at Disney California Adventure this summer, along with a short video of a woman wearing Peggy Carter’s signature red hat and blue skirt suit picking up a playbill.

This won’t be the first time that Rogers: The Musical has been performed in front of a live audience. At last year’s D23 Expo, Marvel’s presentation included a full rendition of “Save The City,” the only song we’ve heard so far. The track describes the alien invasion of New York City from The Avengers and led to Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton walking out of the show when he saw it on Broadway.

“Save The City” was written by musical theater vets Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Though it is unclear if they returned to pen additional songs for the extended musical, the duo has expressed interest in expanding their previous work.

“There are a million things that you could create in a Marvel musical, especially with Steve Rogers,” Shaiman told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. “The fact that he exists in the ‘40s as well would allow us to write a whole lot of different genres, so the whole Marvel story would take place over decades. It would be a thrill to get to do that. But for now we’re just extremely excited about the way the show came out.”

The tease of Agent Carter suggests that Cap’s roots in World War II will be a part of the story. Time to start guessing what else from the superhero’s life could be accompanied by singing and dancing! Considering that civilians apparently think that he went to the moon after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the possibilities are endless.