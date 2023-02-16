After suffering critical injuries in a snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner has shared a new update on his forthcoming Disney+ show Rennervations. As previously reported by Deadline, the four-part unscripted series “embraces Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.” The Hawkeye actor took to Instagram to post a candid look at a bus under construction.



“Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world !” Renner writes. “We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show . More info to come. Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me 😄🙏💪🏻”

Just days before his New Year’s Day accident, Renner shared a first teaser for the series, anticipating its release in early 2023. After the Hurt Locker star sustained “30 plus broken bones,” the show’s premiere is seemingly being pushed back. Until then, Renner seems to be making significant progress in his recovery.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move,” his Avengers: Endgame co-star Evangeline Lilly recently shared. “He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

While it might take a while for the two-time Oscar nominee to film a Marvel fight scene or play tag again, Renner clearly still has plenty of energy to devote to his passions. Could new music or a relaunch of the Jeremy Renner app be in his future?

Until Rennervations drops on Disney+, you can catch Renner over on a different streaming service, as Paramount+ is now airing the second season of Mayor Of Kingstown.