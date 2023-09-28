Cardi B was already the voice of a generation, but clearly, ghost pepper sauce only amplifies her oratory power. The “Bongos” rapper recently stopped by Hot Ones to give her thoughts on some of the most pressing issues facing the world today, and the results are—predictably—delightful.

Cardi B Tries Not to Panic While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Read on for some highlights from the gospel of Cardi:

She doesn’t believe in aliens: “If aliens are real and they’re smarter than us, I just feel like, why haven’t they invaded us?’” Cardi asked. “Aliens, if they’re smart, they know how humans are. Humans are despicable! They want to take over everything.” As for the Fermi Paradox, Cardi doesn’t believe in that either. “People are like, ‘By why would aliens want to invade Earth? Earth is ghetto. They’re probably so advanced they think the earth is like a small fry,’ and it’s not about that. It’s the art of war.” Take that, Tom Delonge.



She’s a history buff: “I don’t know why, I’m obsessed with war,” said the star. But while she of course “loves” World War I, World War II is her true passion. She’s “obsessed with just learning everything about it.”

She loves FDR: Cardi did not want to talk about getting a chopped cheese with David Letterman. (“I didn’t really care about that part.”) Instead, she masterfully pivoted the conversation to talk about how excited she was to visit the 32nd president’s house. “I saw the room where Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke,” she said, beaming. “That’s crazy to me! Like, I’m really here!”

She hates censorship: Recording clean versions of her songs is “so annoying.” In “Bongos,” she shared, the lyric “eat this ass like a plum” became “Baby, eat these peaches and plums.” “I was so over it. Like, I cannot say that. It’s so corny. Like, that sounds like a Kidz Bop, whatever... But I had no choice, so baby, eat these peaches and plums!”



She loves hats: “There’s nothing more luxurious than hats, and big feathers and big everything.” Simple as that!