CBS Mornings reportedly just had its worst-rated week ever

For years, CBS Mornings has lagged behind the competitor morning shows on NBC and ABC: Today and Good Morning America, respectively. This was the case even before Paramount came under the control of the Ellisons and CBS News came under the control of Bari Weiss. That being said, neither of them has apparently been able to do much to turn the fortunes of the network’s flagship morning show around. Quite the opposite in fact; according to a new report from Mediaite, in the week of July 13, Mornings‘ viewership fell below 1.6 million average viewers for the first time. The week averaged 1.59 million viewers. The same week last year saw an average of 1.83 million viewers.

CBS Mornings has seen a good deal of tinkering over the past year, perhaps most notably when former co-host Tony Dokoupil became the anchor of CBS Evening News. There was also speculation that Gayle King, likely the most well-known person on CBS Mornings, would be forced out of the show, but those rumors have not come to fruition. Still, the network has seen a number of layoffs and firings, affecting both high-profile on camera talent and behind-the-scenes staff. In addition to being pretty bad for the morale of the people who still work there, it doesn’t seem to have done its viewership any favors, either. Per a different article in Mediaite, ratings for CBS Mornings also dipped when longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was fired last month.

To add insult to injury, the apparent rightward shift of CBS News doesn’t seem to have courted any new rightwing viewers. Though CBS Mornings still leads Fox & Friends over on Fox News, it leads by significantly less than it did a year ago. Per Mediaite, Fox & Friends trailed CBS Mornings by 30% this time last year, and now only trails by 9%; the former show actually saw a 4% increase in viewers compared to this time last year.