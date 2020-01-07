Celebrate Schitt’s Creek’s return with this ranking of Moira’s beloved wigs

Photo : Pop TV

Among the 5 trillion things we’re going to miss about Schitt’s Creek after its about-to-be-launched last season wraps up: Moira Rose and her impressive motel wall of wigs. Often referred to by the Rose matriarch as her “bébé”s or her “girls,” the wigs have taken Moira through a wide variety of shades and styles, from a makeshift Sally Bowles to a cunning mint green bob.

We’re not the only ones enamored with Moira’s plethora of hairstyles (and don’t even get us started on her exclusively gothic black-and-white wardrobe), as Vulture has a list today titled “All Of Moira Rose’s Wigs On Schitt’s Creek, Ranked.” While Moira has given her “girls” names like Lorna and Cindy, Vulture lists them by descriptions often tied to celebrities, such as “The Bernadette Peters” and “The Cold Cyndi Lauper.” The list of 22 wigs offers a delightful trip back to some of Moira’s most memorable ensembles, from an Anna Wintour knockoff to the ornithological headpiece created for her comeback vehicle, The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening. We’re just glad the series’ five previous seasons are now on Netflix so that we can view Moira and her myriad hairstyles into perpetuity.