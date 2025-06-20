JD Vance immediately becomes most-blocked person on Bluesky

There’s no social media platform you can go to truly escape the constant haunting presence of the news cycle, but there are, at least, offerings to accommodate various niches of the political spectrum. X (formerly Twitter) is a place for Elon Musk acolytes, right-wing “libertarians,” and a few remaining leftist stragglers; Truth Social is for Trumpists; and Bluesky has been billed as a liberal haven. It was seemingly for that reason that Vice President JD Vance joined Bluesky on Wednesday. After the Supreme Court handed down a ruling banning gender affirming care for minors (in an ongoing attempt to dismantle rights for transgender Americans), Vance seemingly logged on just to gloat to the platform’s pro-trans community. “I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis,” he posted alongside a screenshot of Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on the ruling, “So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”

The users of Bluesky were, as you might imagine, less than thrilled. (The VP was actually temporarily banned from the website within a half hour of joining, though Bluesky later said that was because the account was flagged as a potential impostor.) According to Rolling Stone, within 24 hours of joining the platform, Vance became the most blocked person on Bluesky, which currently has more than 36 million users. Vance is blocked by more than 100,000 of those users, more than 10 times the amount of people who actually follow him.

Again, no app exists that truly shuts out vitriolic trolling from alternate political perspectives, but Bluesky is not friendly to the anti-trans agenda. The second most blocked person on the platform (per ClearSky, a third-party app that tracks Bluesky user activity) is Jesse Singal, the journalist who has gained a reputation for his trans-critical writing. No doubt Vance knew this, as he joined in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling and his only three posts so far have to do with that subject (“What do you think?” he asked at the end of the thread, knowing full well what many of those users think). Such are the hazards of having a political regime absolutely obsessed with social media—and with bullying its opponents.