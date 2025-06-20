JD Vance immediately becomes most-blocked person on Bluesky
Vance seemed to join the platform with the sole purpose of taunting the pro-transgender community.Screenshot: Theo Von/YouTube
There’s no social media platform you can go to truly escape the constant haunting presence of the news cycle, but there are, at least, offerings to accommodate various niches of the political spectrum. X (formerly Twitter) is a place for Elon Musk acolytes, right-wing “libertarians,” and a few remaining leftist stragglers; Truth Social is for Trumpists; and Bluesky has been billed as a liberal haven. It was seemingly for that reason that Vice President JD Vance joined Bluesky on Wednesday. After the Supreme Court handed down a ruling banning gender affirming care for minors (in an ongoing attempt to dismantle rights for transgender Americans), Vance seemingly logged on just to gloat to the platform’s pro-trans community. “I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis,” he posted alongside a screenshot of Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on the ruling, “So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”